5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Wall Street looks steady ahead of key inflation data, after new highs

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) November 8, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

2. GE to break up into 3 companies: aviation, health care, energy

Employees use hand tools to assemble components of a LEAP jet engine at the General Electric Aviation plant in Lafayette, Indiana, July 19, 2019. Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

U.S. industrial giant General Electric will split into three separate companies — aviation, health care and energy — following years of lackluster stock performance. GE plans to spin off the health-care unit by early 2023 and the energy unit by early 2024, the company said in a press release. Shares of GE surged more than 7% in premarket trading after the announcement. The name GE will live on with the aviation company after the move is complete, and GE CEO Larry Culp will continue to lead that unit.

3. Bitcoin hits new all-time high above $68,000 as cryptos extend rally

In 2021, bitcoin and ether have seen huge rallies. In April 2021, the cryptocurrency market topped $2 trillion in value for the first time. Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Bitcoin and ether hit new all-time highs Tuesday, before slightly trimming their gains, as cryptocurrencies extended their rallies. Bitcoin, the world's biggest digital currency, topped $68,500. Ether, the No. 2 crypto and native currency of Ethereum's blockchain, jumped above $4,800 for the first time ever. So far this year, bitcoin has gained more than 130% and ether has surged about 550%. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which launched in October and tracks bitcoin futures contracts, rose more than 8% on Monday and was up about 2% in Tuesday's premarket.

4. Roblox surges on rosy results; PayPal sinks on revenue miss

The Roblox logo displayed on a smartphone. Rafael Henrique | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Shares of Roblox jumped more than 25% in Tuesday's premarket, the morning after the online gaming platform reported third-quarter results that impressed analysts. The service was unavailable between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, a period that falls in the company's fourth quarter. Roblox started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in March following a direct listing.

The PayPal app shown on an iPhone. Katja Knupper | DeFodi Images | Getty Images

PayPal shares sank more than 5% in Tuesday's premarket, the morning after the payments company reported lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue and warned on outlook. Third-quarter adjusted earnings beat estimates. PayPal also said it's teaming up with Amazon to let U.S. customers pay with its Venmo service at the e-commerce giant's checkout, starting in 2022.

5. AMC posts smaller-than-expected loss, but CEO says challenges remain

Cars drive by the AMC Metreon 16 theaters on August 10, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images