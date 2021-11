A Tencent sign at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, China, October 20, 2019.

Two of China's biggest technology companies, Tencent and Baidu, report third-quarter earnings in the coming days.

But the September quarter could be tough for both companies given China's regulatory crackdown this year which has hit areas from online gaming to education and could filter through to advertising.

Here's what analysts are expecting from Tencent and Baidu earnings.