The House passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill⁠—here's how crypto investors will be impacted

There are two potential ways crypto investors will be impacted. Here's a look at each.

The House passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill late Friday. Now, it's off to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed.

One provision would require each "broker," which will mainly be exchanges, to report their cryptocurrency gains in a type of 1099 form. "Brokers" will also have to disclose the names and addresses of their customers.

Critics worry that as written, the provision's definition of a "broker" is too broad. Cryptocurrency advocates are concerned that the current language could potentially target those without customers who wouldn't have access to the information needed to comply. In response to these fears, the U.S. Treasury Department said in August that it will not target non-brokers, such as miners, hardware developers and others.

However, this provision will still impact cryptocurrency investors, says Shehan Chandrasekera, certified public accountant and head of tax strategy at cryptocurrency portfolio tracker and tax calculator CoinTracker.

A "broker" or exchange must send a Form 1099-B to both the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and their customer. The customer uses information from the 1099-B to calculate their preliminary gains and losses, which is reported on their own tax return.

However, "these 1099s are going to be inaccurate for the most part, because these exchanges don't have visibility into what you have in your self-custody wallet or what you're doing in decentralized finance, or DeFi, applications," Chandrasekera says. With a self-custody wallet, investors own their private keys and cryptocurrency holdings, rather than using a third party, such as an exchange. Things could get tricky if an investor has both self-custody wallets and exchange wallets.

If an investor were to send $100,000 worth of bitcoin from their self-custody wallet to their Coinbase wallet and sell the funds, Coinbase would be required to issue a 1099 saying that the investor sold $100,000. But Coinbase will not know how much the investor initially paid for the bitcoin because it didn't happen on the exchange.

As a result, Coinbase will not know the investor's cost basis, which may lead to an overstated 1099, Chandrasekera says.

Investors will need to sort out these inaccuracies themselves. They're "going to get these 1099s and they're going to panic, like, 'Why do I have so much in gains?'" Chandrasekera says. "They will have to talk to an accountant or use a tool to reconcile it and report the right amount."