Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior advisor Stephen Miller and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation and provide relevant documents.

In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include former White House personnel director John McEntee, former deputy chief of staff Christopher Liddell, and ex-Vice President Mike Pence's national security advisor Keith Kellogg.

The other subpoena recipients are Nicholas Luna, who served as personal assistant to then-President Donald Trump, Cassidy Hutchinson, who was his special assistant for legislative affairs, Kenneth Klukowski, former senior counsel to Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, Benjamin Williamson, who served as senior advisor to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Molly Michael, who served as Oval Office operations coordinator

The latest round of subpoenas came a day after the same panel issued subpoenas to six top allies of Trump's.

In a statement announcing the subpoenas, the committee noted that McEnany "made multiple public statements from the White House and elsewhere about purported fraud in the November 2020 election."

The panel said that at the first White House press conference after the 2020 presidential election, "McEnany claimed that there were 'very real claims' of fraud that the former President's reelection campaign was pursuing, and said that mail-in voting was something that 'we have identified as being particularly prone to fraud.' '"

In its statement, the panel also noted that "McEnany was reportedly present at times with the former President as he watched the January 6th attack."

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who is chairman of the probe panel, in a statement said, "The Select Committee wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on January 6th and in the days beforehand."

"We need to know precisely what role the former President and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election," Thompson said.

"We believe the witnesses subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to comply fully with the Select Committee's investigation as we work to get answers for the American people, make recommendations on changes to the law to protect our democracy, and help ensure that nothing like January 6th ever happens again."

Monday's subpoenas were issued to former national security advisor Michael Flynn, ex-Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller, and the lawyer John Eastman, who wrote a controversial memo arguing that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the power to reject the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

Other people who received subpoenas Monday were Bill Stepien, who managed Trump's failed re-election campaign last year, campaign executive assistant Angela McCallum, and former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik, the recipient of a criminal pardon from Trump, and a reported attendee of a meeting in Washington where Trump allies discussed potential efforts to overturn Biden's win.