London Stock Exchange aims to bring firms' carbon claims 'out into daylight'

The London Stock Exchange is aiming to make funding for carbon reduction projects more transparent, introducing a new market that it says will help the industry to scale.

Currently, so-called voluntary carbon markets allow companies to buy and sell carbon credits. Carbon credits are created by projects that help reduce or avoid emissions and can be bought by firms as a way to offset the greenhouse gases they release.

But the LSE said the system "remains small and fragmented and as such it lacks the market infrastructure and access to institutional investment that will truly enable it to scale," in an online statement last week.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Tuesday, LSE CEO Julia Hoggett said: "One of the challenges we've had in this market is that it has been … less transparent and less visible to everybody in terms of participants and how the [climate change mitigation] projects are managed. By raising the profile of the public listed fund market, we can enhance the disclosures and the visibility of that market and also direct capital into it."

"By moving all of these activities into the public markets, by having a voluntary carbon market that is much more visible, ultimately moves to exchange-traded contracts … And in addition, after the announcement last week from Rishi Sunak, about the mandatory requirements for the publication of transition plans for 2023, we're seeking to bring all of this out into daylight, and sunlight is the best disinfectant," Hoggett added.