Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will run for reelection in a blow to Senate GOP's midterm hopes

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu introduces Vice President Mike Pence during the GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on June 3, 2021 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Republicans just lost one of their top recruits in their bid to retake the Senate next year.

GOP New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will run for reelection instead of challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in 2022, he announced Tuesday. Top Republicans pushed the governor to run for Senate, viewing him as the party's best chance to flip the swing-state seat.

"My responsibility is not to the gridlock and politics of Washington. It's to the citizens of New Hampshire," Sununu, 47, said as he announced a run for a fourth term.

The GOP governor acknowledged the pressure he faced to run for Senate, but said he felt he could have a bigger effect on the Granite State as governor. Sununu did not deny future national political ambitions. Asked if he would ever run for president, he said, "I haven't ruled out going to Washington, it's just not as senator right now."

New Hampshire is considered one of the top Republican targets in 2022 as the GOP tries to regain control of a Senate split 50-50 by party. Democrats hold a majority through Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote.

The election results next year will shape the policies that Congress passes during the final two years of President Joe Biden's first term. Historically rough midterm results for the incumbent president's party — and Biden's poor approval rating — bode well for the GOP as it tries to flip control of Congress.

Republicans appear to have a clearer path toward winning a House majority than to retaking the Senate. The GOP holds 20 Senate seats up for reelection next year, while Democrats represent 14.

Republicans will target states including New Hampshire, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada. Democrats will try to flip seats in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina, among others.