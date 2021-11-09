'Squid Game' season 2 is 'in discussions, but not confirmed yet,' Netflix says

Netflix is eyeing a season two for its popular series "Squid Game," but has yet to confirm production.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said the series would continue on the streaming platform during a screening of the show in Los Angeles on Monday.

"I almost feel like you leave us no choice," he told the news service. "There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season."

A Netflix spokesperson told CNBC that a second season of the show is "in discussions, but not yet confirmed."

Hwang did temper expectations while speaking with reporters. He said that while he plans for lead actor Lee Jung-jae to return as the main character Seong Gi-hun, he did not know when production would begin for the project.

"It's in my head right now," Hwang said. "I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."

The basis of "Squid Game" came from Hwang's own family's struggles in 2009, after the global financial crisis. The series follows 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial debt, as they risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for a large cash prize.

The show premiered on Netflix in September and quickly became one of the streamer's most popular shows. In its first 28 days on the platform, "Squid Game" was viewed by 111 million users for at least two minutes, the most of any other series during that time frame.

The previous record-holder was "Bridgerton," which was viewed by 82 million subscribers for at least 2 minutes during its first 28 days on the service.