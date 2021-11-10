Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

China's President Xi Jinping speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017.

BEIJING — Ahead of an expected virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country is willing to work with the U.S. — on condition of mutual respect.

Beijing typically uses the term "mutual respect" in calling for more favorable communication with the U.S.

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit.

"Both countries will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," Xi said in the letter. "Cooperation is the only right choice."

Biden and Xi are set to hold a virtual meeting as soon as next week, Reuters reported a few hours ahead of the letter's readout, citing a source familiar with the matter. In early October, CNBC reported the two leaders planned to hold such a meeting before the end of the year.

"Following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China stands ready to work with the United States to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board," according to the letter.

It was read in English by China's ambassador to the U.S., Qin Gang, during the annual gala of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations. The event was livestreamed Wednesday morning Beijing time.