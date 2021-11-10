Cramer's lightning round: Rivian will go even higher

Veru: "I think that the prostate cancer drug is real, and I think it's a very, very real situation and I think that, therefore, for $8, you're in real good shape."

Change Healthcare: "It's just a good steady company. You know what, it's about time we have some health care companies that are not going to be up and down 40 points. I'm OK with it."

Arrival SA: "Honest to God, I think we crowned a winner today with Rivian and even though Rivian is up gigantically, I'm going to tell you Rivian is going higher. It's not done. Rivian is not done, OK?"

Emerson Electric: "Absolutely [it's OK to add more]. We had Emerson's CEO on, and I've got to tell you [buy, buy, buy]."

NovaGold Resources: "No. ... It's had a nice move. I think we just be careful."