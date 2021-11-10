Fuel, housing costs boosted October’s inflation. Here’s what it means for the Fed’s stance on interest rates

October's surge in consumer prices was driven by some factors that may linger. Market pros say the Federal Reserve may be forced to move up the timeline on its ultimate inflation-fighting tool: interest rate hikes.

The consumer price index jumped 0.9% on a monthly basis, and was up 6.2% year-over-year, the fastest pace in 30 years. According to Dow Jones, economists had expected a 5.9% gain. Excluding food and energy, the increase was still high, up 0.6% or 4.6% year-over-year.

CPI measures inflation based on a basket of products from rents and groceries to gasoline and medical services. After the October report Wednesday, Treasury yields rose and markets began to price in more aggressive Fed tightening, or interest rate hikes.

The fed funds futures market showed that traders have placed higher odds on the central bank to start raising rates by July, rather than September. Traders expect another hike by next December and at least three more in 2023.

"The real risk is they're going to move faster than September... and the market is pricing in a faster move. And until today, we actually thought the market was ahead of itself," said Michael Englund, chief economist at Action Economics.

"If you get a few more numbers like this, not only is inflation not slowing, it's accelerating," he added. "If it continues to gain steam, there may be more of a panic in the first quarter, given what happens in December, January and February. We already know we're going to have big price gains in November, given what we've seen in gas prices."

But Englund said the Fed is likely to be more dovish next year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's term expires early next year. Even if he is not renominated, his possible replacement, Fed Governor Lael Brainard, is viewed as a dove.

"We continue to think they'll try to hold the line as long as they can," said Englund.

Economists said the inflation has become broader, and therefore risks are becoming more persistent.

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, said she does not expect inflation to peak until early next year.

"I still think we'll be cresting out in the first quarter. It's going to get worse before it gets better. The comps don't play out until the spring," she said. "It's not a pretty picture right now."

Some factors, like semiconductor shortages, could fade. But that one in particular is clearly showing up in car prices, as the lack of chips has made it impossible for car makers to keep up with demand.

Used vehicle prices again were a big contributor to CPI, up 2.5% over September, and 26.4% year over year. New vehicle prices rose 1.4% on a monthly basis and 9.8% over the last 12 months.

Swonk says higher inflation could push the Fed to speed up the tapering of its $120 billion a month bond-buying program. That would clear the central bank to move faster to raise rates next year.

Boiling oil

Gasoline is one of those areas that could be hotter-than-expected and for longer periods. Consumers are feeling the pinch of higher fuel costs all across the country. Nationally, a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.41 Wednesday, $1.30 more than a year earlier, according to AAA.

Francisco Blanch, head of global commodities and derivatives strategy at Bank of America, said oil could reach $120 a barrel by next year. On Wednesday, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $81.34.