Home prices are now rising much faster than incomes, studies show

During the Covid pandemic, home prices have shot up nearly nationwide while household income fell. As a result, homeownership became out of reach for many would-be buyers. However, affordability was a growing problem well before 2020 and the start of the pandemic. In the last decade, the median home price rose roughly 30% and incomes crept up just 11% over the same time period, according to a Bankrate analysis of data from the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index. Over 50 years, the difference is even more striking. After accounting for inflation, home prices have jumped 118% since 1965, while income has only increased by 15%, according to a separate report by online brokerage Clever Real Estate, based on Census data.

"To be able to afford a home, you have to make quite a bit of money or save for a very long time," Ortegren said. Because just two assets — home equity and retirement savings — account for the majority of household wealth, such historically high home prices make it even harder to close the generational wealth gap. In addition, first-time homebuyers are at a greater disadvantage since they don't have the funds from a previous home sale to help. "We are just increasing the number of people who are going to have a harder time building wealth by owning a home," Ortegren said.