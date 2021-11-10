Meta and Microsoft announce partnership to integrate Workplace and Teams

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Microsoft that will allow customers to integrate Meta's Workplace enterprise social network software with Microsoft Teams.

The integration gives customers access to Workplace content inside the Teams app. Likewise, users can view Teams video meetings in the Workplace app.

The partnership between Meta and Microsoft brings together two rivals that compete in the enterprise communication software market. Workplace and Teams, however, do not have complete overlap. Whereas Workplace is focused on broad, companywide connections, Teams is focused on instantaneous communication between workers and their direct colleagues.

This integration had been requested by customers including Vodafone and Accenture, Meta's head of Workplace, Ujjwal Singh, told CNBC.

"The way our customers end up using it is customers use the complementary features, not the competing features," Singh said. "There are customers that are just Workplace shops, and then there are customers that are just Teams shops. This is really for those customers that use both."