Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO that a coup was about to happen a day before the Capitol riot

LONDON — Prince Harry has revealed he told Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged ahead of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Speaking on a virtual panel for the RE:WIRED conference Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex said: "Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 when I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged."

He added: "That email was sent the day before and then it happened, and I haven't heard from him since."

The prince said he has not met Dorsey in person. Twitter declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

The Capitol building was stormed by a group of Donald Trump supporters. In the weeks prior to the Capitol riot, there were calls for violence against Congress and the police on social media.

Harry criticized Twitter and Facebook for allowing misinformation to spread on their platforms, adding that the scale of the problem is terrifying and no one is safe from it. It's ruining lives and destroying families, he said.