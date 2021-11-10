Scott Fairlamb gets longest sentence yet in Trump Capitol riot cases. Feds seek even more time for QAnon shaman Chansley

A man identified as Scott Kevin Fairbamb, according to a United States District Court complaint. Source: United States District Court

Fairlamb's brother, Preston Fairlamb, is a U.S. Secret Service agent who previously was assigned to protect Michelle Obama, the former first lady. Michelle Obama reportedly attended the 2012 memorial service for the father of the Fairlamb brothers. Lamberth rejected a request by Fairlamb's lawyer to sentence him to just 11 months in jail, a term well below one of 41 to 51 months recommended by federal sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 44 months. "It's such a serious crime that I can't give a below-guideline" sentence," Lamberth said, according to NBC 4 in Washington. The longest prior term for a Capitol riot defendant, Florida crane operate Paul Hodgkins, was eight months. Hodgkins was the first person convicted of a felony related to the invasion to be sentenced. An online fundraising campaign set up by Fairlamb and his wife Andrea as of Wednesday has raised more than $31,000 toward a goal of $100,000.