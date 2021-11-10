Covid vaccine booster shots for all adults could be here by Thanksgiving — and new data says you should get one immediately

Covid vaccine booster shots could be on the horizon for all U.S. adults — and, according to new research, the move might be just in time.

On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster shots of its Covid-19 vaccine for all Americans age 18 and older. The FDA could approve the request before Thanksgiving, according to the New York Times.

Moderna is expected to submit a similar request to the FDA "soon," the Times noted. Any new batch of eligibility would still need to be cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before becoming official.

If the FDA and CDC approve Pfizer's request, every U.S. adult who's currently fully vaccinated — more than 181 million of them — will become booster-eligible. Currently, the only people who can get booster shots are:

those ages 65 and older

adults with a high risk of exposure to Covid, due to their jobs or living situations

adults with certain underlying medical conditions that put them at risk of severe illness from Covid

anyone who got Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine

Nearly 25 million U.S. adults have gotten a Covid vaccine booster shot so far, according to CDC data.

In September, an FDA advisory group actually voted against authorizing boosters for people ages 16 and up. At the time, experts said, two doses of the mRNA Covid vaccines still provided sufficient protection against severe hospitalization and death for young, healthy Americans.

But now, an influx of new data points to benefits of widespread boosters, Christopher Mores, a global health professor at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, tells CNBC Make It.

Here's why, and whether or not getting that booster shot — once you're eligible — is a good idea.