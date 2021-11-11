Appeals court grants Trump delay in releasing records to Jan. 6 probe

A federal appeals court on Thursday granted former President Donald Trump's request to temporarily halt the release of White House records to lawmakers investigating the deadly Capitol invasion.

The court order came one day before the National Archives was set to begin producing those records to the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 attack.

Trump's lawyer Jesse Binnall had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday morning to briefly pause release of the disputed documents while the court considers another injunction on a fast-track basis.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.