CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Thursday: Cramer on the Disney earnings miss, the EV space sparking up, and some investors 'buy now' on PayPal

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

Here are the best trades on CNBC Thursday....

More In Market Movers

CNBC ProAlbemarle, Snap, Big Tech stocks and more: CNBC’s ‘Halftime Report’ traders answer your questions
Alison Conklin39 min ago
watch now
VIDEO07:12
CNBC ProCoinbase, Rivian, and Mastercard are some of today's top stocks to watch: Pro Market Movers Nov. 10
Jordan Smith
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Rivian's public debut, Cramer on Mastercard and inflation safe havens
Jordan Smith
Read More