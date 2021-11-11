Cannabis stocks take off on legalization hopes. One investor sees potential for more upside

The stars may be aligning for cannabis stocks as they tear higher on hopes around a reported Republican-led legalization effort, Tim Seymour said.

The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS) portfolio manager and CNBC contributor told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Wednesday that a possible bill drafted by South Carolina House Rep. Nancy Mace to deschedule and regulate the federally illegal substance "could be a game changer for the cannabis industry."

The removal of cannabis from Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act would make it legal in the U.S.

"Despite all of the strong growth and bottom-up dynamics, [cannabis] really still is very much a macro story for investors," Seymour said.

"[It's] huge news for a market that was not expecting descheduling or a federal outcome potentially before midterm elections and something that clearly is in the price of cannabis stocks," he said.

Both U.S. and Canadian cannabis stocks have skyrocketed since Marijuana Moment first reported on the bill's existence, with many names including Seymour's CNBS ETF erasing most of their recent downdrafts.