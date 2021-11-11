E-commerce giant JD starts accepting China's digital currency on Singles Day for the first time

GUANGZHOU, China — JD.com is accepting China's digital yuan for payment on its e-commerce platform during Singles Day for the first time.

While China's digital currency, the e-CNY, has not officially rolled out nationwide, JD's move to accept it during the biggest shopping event in the world highlights the Chinese central bank's push to trial it in a large-scale environment.

JD said that as of Nov. 11, more than 100,000 people had used e-CNY on the company's app during the Singles Day promotion period, which started on the evening of Oct. 31 and ends on Thursday.

If users type "e-CNY" on JD's app, they will get instructions on how to download China's digital currency app. Those users will receive 15 yuan ($2.34) to spend. JD is collaborating with China Construction Bank on this.