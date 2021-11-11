Disney just had its worst day since June 2020. Traders make the case for its next move

Disney shares plummeted Thursday, falling 7% in their worst session since June 2020, after the media giant reported a subscriber growth slowdown in its streaming service.

The stock was the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Its losses pulled it into a bear market, having fallen 20% from a March peak.

But traders are split on whether this latest sell-off spells opportunity or not. Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton, for example, says Thursday's drop looks like a "shakeout." She also sees it as a chance to buy at a discount.

"A shakeout is essentially a false breakdown and this is actually kind of an exciting move for me to see from Disney because it's been such a laggard since March," Stockton told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "Into this gap down we have obviously emotionally-charged selling, it could be a selling climax of sorts especially with the volume running heavy."