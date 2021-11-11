How one veteran paid off $70,000 in debt in just three years

Gennitha McLeod is a veteran who now works as a nurse practitioner in Anniston, Alabama. She paid off $70,000 in debt in three years and hopes to open her own clinic.

When Gennitha McLeod left the military in 2010, she wasn't sure how to use her veterans benefits or manage her money.

She'd been affiliated with the military since she was 19, first as a military spouse and later during a four-year stint in the service as a private first class.

After years of bad financial habits, paying for surgery, going back to school and raising six children, she found herself with more than $110,000 in debt.

"I got tired of being in debt, tired of the rat race, tired of making payments" she said. McLeod, 41, who is now a nurse practitioner, realized that she needed to pay off the debt before she could seriously work on her next goal of opening her own clinic in Anniston, Alabama.

She knew she needed help, so looked for services that worked with veterans. Eventually, she found Money Management International, a nonprofit credit counseling and debt management company that has services specifically for veterans. She decided it was a good fit and worked with the company on about $70,000 of her debt.

She paid it off in three years, while simultaneously working on the other $40,000 in debt she carried. Today, she's down to the last $2,400, with the goal of being debt-free by the end of the year.

"It really gave me a different perspective on what a dollar means," she said.

Veterans and debt

Veteran families grapple with financial wellness — about 50% have less than $500 in emergency savings, or have no emergency fund at all, according to a 2019 survey from the Military Family Advisory Network.

At the same time, nearly 80% of military and veteran families said that they carried debt, with the highest balances being homes, credit cards and vehicles.

Transitioning from being in the military to civilian life can be especially difficult for families and lead to debt.