Inflation pushes income tax brackets higher for 2022

Signage outside the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters in Washington, D.C. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The IRS announced higher federal income tax brackets and standard deductions for 2022 amid rising inflation. The consumer price index surged by 6.2% in October compared to the previous year, the biggest jump in more than three decades. As price hikes continue, the IRS has boosted the income thresholds for each bracket, applying to tax year 2022 for returns filed in 2023.

Standard deduction

The standard deduction, claimed by most taxpayers, will also increase for 2022, rising to $25,900 for married couples filing jointly, and to $12,950 for single filers.

Other adjustments