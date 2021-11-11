Virginia pharmacy incorrectly administers Covid vaccine to 112 kids, officials pull remaining doses

A vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccine clinic in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, August 23, 2021.

A pharmacy in Virginia incorrectly administered Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 shots to 112 children last week, according to the state Department of Health.

Although Pfizer makes special color-coded vials for younger children to ensure they get the right dosage, employees at a pharmacy in Aldie, Va., located about 36 miles outs ide of Washington, D.C., pulled the doses from the vials intended for anyone 12 and older.

The CDC cleared Pfizer's shots for kids ages 5 to 11 last week at a third of the dosage for older age groups.

"The pharmacy attempted to provide a proper dose," Dr. David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Health Department, told CNBC. He said it appears the pharmacy did, in fact, administer about a third of the adult dose, which should be the correct amount. However, he said, "a lower dose is possible if not all of the 0.1 ml was administered into muscle."

The Loudon County Health Department alerted parents that Ted Pharmacy may have administered a lower dose than recommended, according to a letter it sent out on Wednesday. State and federal officials told the pharmacy to stop distributing shots altogether on Friday before seizing all of its Covid doses, a Virginia health department spokesperson said in a statement.