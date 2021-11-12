Japan stocks set for higher start following overnight bounce for tech shares on Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher open on Friday following overnight gains for tech stocks stateside as the Nasdaq Composite rebounded.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,465 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,410. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,277.86.

Australian stocks rose in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.66%.

Investors in Asia will watch for moves in e-commerce stocks such as Alibaba and JD.com following the Singles Day online shopping event.

Overnight stateside, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.52% to 15,704.28 while the S&P 500 advanced slightly to 4,649.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, declining 158.71 points to 35,921.23.