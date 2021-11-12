The COP26 conference set a record for CO2 emissions, with air travel the main culprit

The United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, U.K., this year is projected to have a carbon footprint that roughly doubles that of the last global summit in 2019, according to a report by Arup, a London-based professional services firm.

The two-week COP26 climate summit, which ends on Friday, will emit about 102,500 tons of carbon dioxide — that's the equivalent of total average annual emissions for more than 8,000 U.K. residents.

About 60% of the summit emissions are estimated to come from international flights, while other large contributors include accommodations for delegates and participants, policing and security for the event, transportation to and from venues., and local energy, water, and waste management.

The event is set be the most carbon-intensive UN climate conference yet. The 2019 COP25 in Madrid, by comparison, emitted an estimated 51,101 tons of carbon dioxide and the 2015 COP21 in Paris emitted an estimated 43,000 tons of carbon dioxide.