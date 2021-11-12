LIVE UPDATES
COP26 climate summit enters final day as negotiators urged to take radical action
Follow CNBC's live updates throughout the day as world leaders enter the final day of talks in Glasgow, U.K., at the U.N. climate conference COP26.
All times below are U.S. East Coast time.
World leaders are entering the final day of talks at COP26 in Glasgow, U.K., where they have been urged to take drastic and ambitious action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Multiple pledges have been made throughout the summit, including deals to phase out coal, cut methane emissions and end deforestation. But activists have accused government ministers and corporations of so-called greenwashing and claimed the agreements to come out of COP26 so far aren't enough to address the climate emergency.
2:54 a.m.: COP26 negotiations could run past summit’s final day
Speaking to CNBC's Steve Sedgwick, Alok Sharma — a U.K. lawmaker serving as COP26 President — refused to rule out the possibility that talks on the final agreements from the summit would run into the weekend.
Asked if negotiations would spill over into the weekend, Sharma replied: "Let's see, shall we?"
He added that the text — a series of pledges and deals that will have legal standing — should be published "very soon."
It comes after Sharma told CNBC on Thursday that the U.K. wanted world leaders to be "ambitious" with the commitments they made during the final phase of talks.
— Chloe Taylor