COP26 climate summit enters final day as negotiators urged to take radical action

World leaders are entering the final day of talks at COP26 in Glasgow, U.K., where they have been urged to take drastic and ambitious action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Multiple pledges have been made throughout the summit, including deals to phase out coal, cut methane emissions and end deforestation. But activists have accused government ministers and corporations of so-called greenwashing and claimed the agreements to come out of COP26 so far aren't enough to address the climate emergency.

Follow along with CNBC's updates below.