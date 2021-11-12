Austria to impose lockdown on millions of unvaccinated people as Covid cases surge

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - OCTOBER 26: People, holding placards and banners, gather to protest against COVID-19 measures, vaccination and government following the increasing number of cases in recent days.

Austria is expected to impose lockdown restrictions on millions of unvaccinated people in the coming days.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a press conference Friday that his government wanted to give the "green light" to such measures by Sunday, Austria Press Agency reported. Lawmakers will meet over the weekend to discuss the move, according to the news agency.

The chancellor rejected the notion of a nationwide lockdown being applied to all of Austria's citizens, telling reporters on Friday that the two-thirds of the population who had accepted the immunization would not be forced to show "solidarity" with the unvaccinated. However, he did caution that there may be some tightening of other restrictions.

Schallenberg said last month that if Covid-19 cases continued to rise, unvaccinated people would face new lockdown restrictions in line with the government's incremental plan. That strategy would place unvaccinated people under lockdown once coronavirus patients occupy 30% of ICU beds in hospitals.

Covid patients currently take up 20% of ICU beds in Austria, according to Reuters, and that level is rising fast.

The country saw 67,148 new cases of Covid-19 over the past seven days — a new record weekly high, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

"We have just days until we have to introduce a lockdown for unvaccinated people," Schallenberg told a press conference on Thursday.