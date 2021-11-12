Elon Musk taunts Tesla rival Rivian after its blockbuster market debut

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks to the media next to its Model S.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said high production and break-even cash flow will be the true test for rival carmaker Rivian, which had a blockbuster IPO on Wednesday and now has a market value of over $100 billion.

"There have been hundreds of automotive startups, both electric and combustion, but Tesla is [the] only American carmaker to reach high volume production & positive cash flow in past 100 years," Musk said in a tweet Thursday.

He added: "I hope they're [Rivian] able to achieve high production and breakeven cash flow. That is the true test."

Rivian, which did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment on Musk's tweets, has never recorded revenue and it expects less than $1 million in sales in the third quarter.

It says it has 55,400 pre-orders for its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck and a contract to build 100,000 electric vans with Amazon by 2030.

But trusting Rivian to assemble the vehicles and deliver them profitably represents a massive gamble for investors who are already valuing the company higher than traditional auto giants Ford and General Motors.