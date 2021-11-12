Vaccines alone won’t end the Covid pandemic, says New Zealand former prime minister

People walking past a wall mural depicting medical staff hitting the coronavirus with vaccine needle at Santacruz on March 29, 2021 in Mumbai, India.

Covid-19 still spreading globally and a "vaccine-only" strategy won't bring the pandemic to an end, former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark said Thursday.

The World Health Organization sounded the same warning last year, when the world was just months into the Covid pandemic.

Globally, the number of daily reported Covid cases and deaths have seen a renewed uptick over the past month, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed. It comes even as more people are receiving vaccinations and, in some countries, booster shots.

"What I would say to the countries ... [that] have been successful with vaccine rollouts is: that won't do it alone," Clark said at the virtual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit.

"You must be able to calibrate, bring back in or maintain public health measures relevant to the epidemiological state of the pandemic and your country at the time," she added.

In a separate session at the APEC CEO Summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said one of the biggest challenges she's faced in managing the Covid outbreak was to proactively respond to spikes in cases.