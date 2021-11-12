Notable insiders like Elon Musk and Adam Aron are selling. Should you follow them?

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, April 17, 2013. U.S. stocks sank, erasing yesterday's rally, amid losses in industrial metals and disappointing results from Bank of America Corp.

Corporate insiders involved in some of the most notable bull market stories this year, such as Tesla's Elon Musk and AMC's Adam Aron, have started to cash in.

Will the retail investors that followed them be left holding the bag? And what does this mean for the overall stock market?