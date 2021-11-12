SEC rejects VanEck ETF that sought to track bitcoin directly

The Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected the VanEck Bitcoin ETF.

The filing was done by the CBOE BZX Exchange, which wanted the SEC to make a rule change allowing it to list the VanEck bitcoin fund. The SEC said the CBOE had not done enough to demonstrate it could prevent fraudulent trading to protect investors.

That rationale is in line with previous rejections by the SEC of proposed ETFs that would track bitcoin directly. Companies have been vying to release the first U.S. bitcoin ETF for nearly a decade. But the Securities and Exchange Commission has been slow to embrace the asset, citing concerns about the lack of regulation and the potential for fraud and manipulation in the bitcoin market.

There are currently several other similar bitcoin ETF applications awaiting decisions.

The rejection comes weeks after the SEC gave the greenlight for the first futures-based bitcoin ETFs to begin trading.

