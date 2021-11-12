Trump defended Jan. 6 Capitol rioters chanting 'hang Mike Pence,' called anger over Biden election result 'common sense'

Trump supporters near the U.S Capitol, on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Former President Donald Trump in an interview earlier this year defended Jan. 6 Capitol rioters who chanted about hanging his vice president Mike Pence, arguing that the mob's anger was warranted by what he called fraudulent ballots that elected President Joe Biden.

Trump also said he was not worried about Pence during the siege of the Capitol, when the then-vice president and members of Congress hid in the complex as hundreds of Trump supporters swarmed through it.

The riot interrupted for hours what was the ongoing confirmation of the 2020 Electoral College results of individual states by a special joint session of Congress. Pence was presiding over that session.

"No, I thought he was well-protected, and I had heard that he was in good shape," Trump told ABC News' Jonathan Karl during a March 18 sit down at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida for Karl's book, "Betrayal," which goes on sale next week.

Karl then said, "Because you heard those chants — that was terrible. I mean," according to an audio recording of the interview posted online by Axios.com.

Trump replied: "He [Pence] could have — well, the people were very angry."

Karl noted, "They were saying, 'hang Mike Pence.' "

Trump answered: "Because it's common sense, Jon. It's common sense that you're supposed to protect. How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? — how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress?"