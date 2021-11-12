Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows blows off appearance at Jan. 6 Capitol riot House panel

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) talks with reporters in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 19, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows failed to appear Friday before a scheduled deposition at the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Meadows' no-show at the panel, which was expected after his lawyer said Thursday he would not appear despite a subpoena demanding his testimony, could lead to him being found in contempt of Congress, the panel previously warned.

That, in turn, could lead to a referral to the Department of Justice for possible criminal charges, the panel's chairman said Thursday.

The House on Oct. 21 voted to hold Steve Bannon, a former senior Trump White House advisor, in contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena for his deposition and records. The Justice Department has not decided on whether to prosecute Bannon for criminal contempt.

Select House committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, told Meadows' lawyer in a letter Thursday, "Simply put, there is no valid legal basis for Mr. Meadows's continued resistance to the Select Committee's subpoena."

The Republican Meadows, who previously represented a North Carolina district in the House, with Bannon is among more than a dozen of former Trump White House officials and allies who have received subpoenas for testimony and documents from the select committee.

The panel is probing events leading up to and during the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol complex by a horde of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The riot disrupted a joint session of Congress that was certifying the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden in his race against Trump.

Meadows' lawyer, George Terwilliger III, said in a statement Thursday that his client's decision not to comply with the House subpoena is the result of an order from Trump, who claims that such testimony would violate the executive privilege accorded presidents.

Biden has refused to invoke executive privilege for Trump officials and records in the House's inquiry.

Terwilliger in his statement noted that fact, writing, "Contrary to decades of consistent bipartisan opinions from the Justice Department that senior aides cannot be compelled by Congress to give testimony, this is the first President to make no effort whatsoever to protect presidential communications from being the subject of compelled testimony."