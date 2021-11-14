The real-life family business drama you don't see on HBO's 'Succession'

Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, at his daughter's wedding reception on season 1 of HBO's Succession. Colin Hutton | HBO

Actors often don't like to watch their own work once it is out in the public, but no one finds it more difficult to watch HBO's "Succession" than those who have actually lived the life of a family business. "I had to stop watching because it felt a little too real," says Ionnie McNeill, who recently transitioned out of a management role with MCO Construction, the company founded by her mother and which she had at one time been convinced she would eventually lead. "Family businesses are different from other businesses because there's just a lot of underlying, unspoken emotionality. These are not just business decisions but hopes and dreams of a legacy generation," McNeill said. "Lots of stuff goes on. Coercion, harassment, manipulation ... There's just a lot of 'Succession' that other people wouldn't deal with in another corporation. It's a hotbed of promise ... and a sense of entitlement." Kevin O'Leary says he has seen too many "heartbreaking" examples of family businesses where relationships and wealth are destroyed by poor succession planning and, in particular, the assumption that children are always the right people to take over. As a TV personality, O'Leary may state things in a manner closer to "Succession" than reality. There are many family successions that go wrong, but many that end up being extremely successful. What is true, according to experts who study family business, is that the transition from a founder to the next generation is challenging in a different way, and potentially in a bigger way, than a transition in a non-family firm. And among the factors that often contribute to things going wrong — and is true to the HBO series — is a founder waiting far too long to put a succession plan in place, at least in part because they aren't ready to give up control, and health issues which may change the situation rapidly.

Founder identity and a firm's future collide

It's not an easy process for founders to undertake after running a firm for decades. "That's your identity," said Morten Bennedsen, professor of family enterprise at INSEAD and the academic director of the Wendel International Centre for Family Enterprise. "So they go back to working 80 hours a week managing the firm, and no time to think about these things." And what happens to succession as a result of that willful neglect? "Too many happen by heart attack," Bennedsen said. "If you don't plan and if the founder doesn't want to speak about these things, ultimately nature will make the transition, and in the worst possible way." His research surveying family firms suggests that founders in the U.S. and Europe have improved on succession planning, but even in these more developed markets, a surprisingly larger number still don't have a plan in place. Among small- and medium-sized firms in Europe, roughly 40% of founders surveyed say they are planning to create a succession plan within 10 years, but have not done so yet, and he said the same is likely true for the U.S. In mainland China, there are hundreds of thousands of private firms without a roadmap for succession, and with China's population policies of the past half-century, often a lack of many children to even consider as successors. "Planning means more than thinking about it in your head," Bennedsen said.

Succession planning needs to start early

Plans have to be communicated to family members, especially those who expect to be successors, and to the board of directors. This is a process that Delaware-based Nixon Medical got right. Founded by Murray Berstein in 1967, it remains a family business with a high rate of growth. In 1997, the company, which provides medical apparel and linens, had revenue of $9 million-$10 million. By 2007, as Murray was transitioning out of the business, the firm had grown to $20 million in annual revenue. Now annual revenue is north of $80 million as it has expanded from the mid-Atlantic and three locations to 10 locations now serving the mid-Atlantic, New England and Texas. Jason Berstein, the company's current president and one of Murray's three sons now in executive management, attributed the success, at least in part, to his father's willingness early on to develop a high-level succession and ownership plan, and contemplate a life for himself after giving up control of the company. "My dad remains passionate even with no ownership interest or leadership," Berstein said. "It was really hard for him to let go, but he knew it was right thing to do for us." Nixon Medical mapped out how the process would work, but did not make the decision on who would be chosen leader until it needed to be made in late 2006 before their father transitioned away from day-to-day leadership in 2007. The three Berstein brothers, as well as a family business consultant, were part of that plan in their 20s and all retain roles in the company suited to their skill sets. "Unless you knew we were brothers, you would just think we're three executives," Berstein said. "One benefit of being in front of stuff in terms of succession issues is if you can make these decisions on how things will work without an immediate decision, if it is all forward looking and not emotionally charged, everyone understands how things work and it results in a much smoother outcome then when it needs to be an emergency," he said. Their father also began transferring ownership of the company to his children, a process that Berstein believes is important for family firms so the new leadership can run the operations financially independent of the founder. "He doesn't have to worry about it, it doesn't impact him financially, but he cares about it because it's his fourth child, or maybe first child, and we were the next three," he said.

Children aren't automatically the right CEO candidates

Nixon Medical had one key advantage in addition to a founder who was ready to take action on succession: the children wanted to lead the company. A lot has changed in society since the 1970s and 1980s when it was an expectation if not a duty for the next generation to take over a family firm. "You cannot force kids in the U.S. or Europe to take over the business. The next generation says no more often," said Bennedsen. "It's not very popular among peers, going back to mom and dad. Everyone wants to be Steve Jobs today and create something on their own." If no family member is available as a leadership candidate, "Take the money and give it to the kids rather than saddling them with something they don't want to do," said Jennifer Pendergast, executive director of the John L Ward Center for Family Enterprises at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. For family firms where children are interested in taking over, an apprenticeship model to groom successors is important because there are idiosyncratic aspects to running a family firm and operational reasons for in-house grooming. The network the founder has developed in business and politics is easier to transfer within a family than to a "McKinsey type," Bennedsen said. "It's important the next generation has those idiosyncratic skills to be successful," he said. "The more you expose them to the firm, the more it is maybe an option." Ionnie McNeill's mother Ann, who founded MCO Construction and was the first African-American woman to found a general construction firm in the state of Florida, shared her entrepreneurial life with her two daughters throughout their childhoods. "I got work experience and exposure to the business and entrepreneurship the way most children do not," McNeill said. "I went to school and then went back to the office with my mom, did homework in the car, helped to sort mail." But the best successions within a family are more likely when a next-generation leader has a CV that includes an external education and leadership experience outside the family firm. "If you want to give the company to the next generation, it's very important to have a balance of family assets and the ones professional CEOs share, and that is often what is missing," Bennedsen said. "If you don't have your own skills you are in a weak position ... if all you can do is what your parents have told you."

First-generation wealth creators possess a skill set that is often different than what their children possess. "It doesn't mean they are not as bright," said Michael Sonnenfeldt, founder of Tiger 21, an investing and professional networking organization for business founders. "They're just children who grew up with all the benefits that their parents didn't have and so it's not the natural order to think children of great entrepreneurs can match the entrepreneurial skills of their parents. It happens sometimes, but it is the exception to the rule." "So many people work so hard to build businesses and want to give kids the opportunities they may create for themselves. Passing on a business can be like a lead weight around the neck, not in every case, but the general notion that it's very hard to pass operating companies to the next generation is substantially correct," he said. That is one reason he says most Tiger 21 members have sold their companies or taken the companies public, believing the value they created and can pass on to children is better preserved in the proceeds of a sale than in the business itself. There are exceptions, such as real estate or natural resources, which maintain value better than operating companies. "But operating companies, unless the very best, the next guy who starts a competitor will put you out of business. It's simply less likely the next generation will have the skills of founders in operating companies. When the only assets are the people it's harder to keep up with competition," Sonnenfeldt said.

The future of the family business