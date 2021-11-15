'The freighter markets are on fire right now. That's where we see real growth,' Boeing exec says

A top executive at Boeing has underlined the importance that cargo now plays in the aerospace industry, nearly two years after travel came to a near standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The freighter markets are on fire right now. That's where we see real growth," Stan Deal, executive vice president of Boeing, told CNBC's Dan Murphy at the Dubai Air Show on Sunday.

The company has announced plans to add three conversion lines for its 737-800BCF across North America and Europe. These are facilities that convert aircraft to freighters and they'll be located at KF Aerospace in Canada and London Gatwick.

Deal's comments come a day after Boeing said it was in advanced talks to sell a cargo version of its future 777X jetliner. Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing at Boeing, told Reuters Saturday that it was "in pretty advanced discussions with a number of customers."

"The [777X freighter] looks good from a design standpoint and a requirements standpoint."