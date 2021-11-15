China's retail sales beat expectations in October

- October retail sales grew by 4.9% from a year ago, beating a Reuters' poll forecasting 3.5% growth.
BEIJING — China's retail sales rose more than expected in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.
October retail sales grew by 4.9% from a year ago, beating a Reuters' poll forecasting 3.5% growth.
Industrial production also beat expectations, up by 3.5% year-on-year in October. Reuters had predicted 3% growth.
China's economy has face several challenges this year — from slower-than-expected consumer spending to disruptive floods threatening to disrupt supply chains.
Adding to the uncertainty is Beijing's wide-ranging regulatory crackdown targeting sectors including indebted real estate developers and internet companies with alleged monopolistic behavior.
From January to October, fixed asset investment rose by 6.1% from a year ago, slightly less than the 6.2% rise projected in a Reuters' poll.
The urban unemployment rate held steady, at 4.9%. That for those aged 16 to 24 remained much higher at 14.2%.
Strong export growth remains a bright spot. China's economic expansion is still on pace to exceed the IMF's global growth prediction of 5.9%, according to major banks polled by CNBC.
— CNBC's Yen Nee Lee contributed to this report.