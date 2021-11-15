Aviation industry is 'not quite out of the woods,' but there are signs of recovery, Dubai Airports CEO says

The air travel industry is "not quite out of the woods" — but the future could be brighter than the last 20 months, says Paul Griffiths, the chief executive of Dubai Airports.

"We have room for optimism that the future, hopefully, is much brighter than the last 20 months," he told CNBC's Dan Murphy on Sunday at the Dubai Air Show, the first major international air show since the Covid pandemic began.

The city's airports have seen 20.7 million passengers this year, a "far cry" from pre-pandemic levels, which may only be achieved in 2025, he said.

But there are signs of recovery as the world relaxes restrictions and major international traffic flows start up again, he said. Traffic numbers at Dubai International grew 40% in the last six weeks, he added.

Dubai Airports owns and manages Dubai International and Dubai World Central Airports in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai International alone served 86.4 million customers in 2019.