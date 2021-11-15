European markets set for flat open, searching for direction

LONDON — European markets are set for a flat open on Monday as investors search for direction amid a steady drip of economic data and corporate earnings from around the world.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 11 points lower at 7,337, Germany's DAX is set to slip around 7 points to 16,087 and France's CAC 40 is expected to shed around 11 points to 7,080, according to IG data.

Global markets in recent weeks have been guided by corporate earnings reports along with inflation and labor market data from major economies, which will have significant bearing on the policy path for central banks.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight, with mainland Chinese markets lagging despite Chinese economic data coming in considerably better than expected.

Stateside, stock futures were flat in early premarket trading after the S&P 500 snapped a five-week winning streak on Friday.

Back in Europe, Swiss private bank Julius Baer is set to report third-quarter results on Monday as earnings season winds down.

Airbus over the weekend trimmed its 20-year commercial airplane demand forecast by 0.5% compared to pre-pandemic projections, while lifting its outlook for freight carriers.

On the data front, a flash estimate of euro zone consumer confidence data for November is due to be published shortly before the closing bell on Monday.

On the agenda later in the week are flash third-quarter euro zone GDP estimates on Tuesday morning and the annual European Business Summit in Brussels.

