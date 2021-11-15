Fauci says eligible Americans should 'by all means' get their Covid booster shots

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling on eligible Americans to get their Covid-19 booster shots as the holiday season approaches and cases rise nationwide, driven by upticks in the Midwest and Northeast.

Fauci blamed the increasing cases on the roughly 60 million eligible individuals across the country who remain unimmunized against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also expanded access to Pfizer's two-dose vaccine to approximately 28 million children ages 5 to 11 earlier this month after approving booster doses for almost 100 million people this fall.

"Always the primary thing is to get the unvaccinated vaccinated," Fauci said in an interview on "The News with Shepard Smith" Monday night. "But for those who are eligible to be boosted, by all means, go and get boosted."

Fauci referenced Israeli data that showed Covid booster doses lowered recipients' chances for infection and severe symptoms. Researchers in Israel also demonstrated the waning effectiveness of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid shots in a study of nearly 4.8 million vaccinated adults, with higher rates of infection across all age groups among those who completed their second shot in mid-January compared to those who became fully vaccinated in February and March.