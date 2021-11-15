India opens its doors to quarantine-free travel for tourists from 99 countries

File photo of Indira Gandhi International Airport, one of the busiest in the world, in New Delhi, India, on November 2, 2016.

After shutting its borders to international visitors for 20 months due to the pandemic, India will now allow fully vaccinated foreign travelers from a list of nearly 100 countries to enter without the need to quarantine.

In guidelines updated last week, India said travelers arriving from these countries will be allowed to skip a post-arrival Covid test, but must monitor their health for the next 14 days.

As of Nov. 13, there were 99 countries on that list including the United States, U.K., Singapore, Australia, Germany, France and Brazil.

The countries on the list fall into two categories:

1. Those with reciprocal agreements with the Indian government to recognize each other's vaccine certificates for either locally approved vaccines or those recognized by the World Health Organization;

2. and countries which do not have such agreements but that allow fully vaccinated Indian citizens to travel.

Visitors from countries that are not on the list will have to do a Covid test upon arrival, then spend 7 days in home quarantine and take another test on the 8th day, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Notable countries missing from that list of 99 countries include China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.