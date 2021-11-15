Shares of EV start-up Lucid rise after executives confirm new reservations, 2022 vehicle production

Electric vehicle start-up Lucid on Sept. 28, 2021 said production of its first cars for customers has started at its factory in in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Shares of Lucid Group jumped by more than 5% during afterhours trading after the electric vehicle start-up announced a notable increase in vehicle reservations and confirmed its production target for next year.

The company on Monday said it has more than 17,000 reservations for its Air sedan, up from 13,000 through the third quarter. The reservations through September represented an order book of $1.3 billion, the company said.

Lucid also confirmed its 20,000 vehicle production target for next year, but said hurdles remain for achieving those plans.

"We remain confident in our ability to achieve 20,000 units in 2022," Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson saind in a release. "This target is not without risk given ongoing challenges facing the automotive industry, with global disruptions to supply chains and logistics. We are taking steps to mitigate these challenges, however, and look forward to the launch of the Grand Touring, Touring, and Pure versions of Lucid Air through 2022."

Lucid did not immediately provide financial results for the third-quarter other than saying it bolstered its balance sheet to $4.8 billon in cash to end the quarter.

Shares closed at $44.88 per share, up 2.2%. The stock price remains below its 52-week high of nearly $65 a share in February when it was reported that Lucid was nearing a deal with blank-check company Churchill Capital IV Corp. to go public.

Shares of Lucid are up by more than 80% since the company went public through a reverse merger with Churchill in July. The largest daily increase of 31% occurred late last month when the company confirmed customer deliveries of the Lucid Air Dream Edition were beginning.