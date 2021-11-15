Elon Musk picked a Twitter fight with Bernie Sanders over tax policy

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) greets reporters as he arrives for a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. November 1, 2021.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sparred with Senator Bernie Sanders over tax policy this weekend on Twitter, and tried to provoke him again on Monday morning.

According to his website, the independent Senator (who generally caucuses with Democrats) is a proponent of transitioning the U.S. energy system to renewables, providing $200 billion to a Green Climate Fund, and other environment-oriented policies that would serve Tesla well.

But he is also a proponent of hiking taxes for the super-rich, as is Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, who Musk needled on Twitter in a similar exchange earlier in November. Musk, who has the highest net worth in the world today, is staunchly against a so-called "billionaire's income tax."

Last week, Musk sold about $6.9 billion worth of stock. (As of Monday morning, Musk still holds more than 166 million shares in the company.) In recent weeks, sales from Musk and other insiders have put pressure on Tesla shares. Last week, Tesla stock declined 15.4%, marking the company's worst one-week performance in 20 months, and its worst week ever excluding declines in the first quarter of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic sent markets tumbling. Tesla was down another 3% in late day trading on Monday.

As his sell-off continues, Musk will face a potentially massive tax bill. However, as ProPublica reported, Musk previously paid a 3.27% true tax rate, or $455 million, on wealth growth of $13.9 billion. Musk, who had an actual taxable income of $1.52 billion during the five-year period, paid no federal income taxes in 2018, according to ProPublica.

On Twitter, Sanders has amassed a following of more than 15 million, and Musk has amassed a following of 63.8 million.