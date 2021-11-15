Tesla, Nvidia and Microsoft are 'way ahead of themselves,' trader warns

Three hot stocks have gone too far, too fast, Miller Tabak's Matt Maley said.

The firm's chief market strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday that the stock charts of Tesla, Nvidia and Microsoft are overextended on a relative strength basis.

"The stocks of great companies sometimes get way ahead of themselves. It doesn't mean they're not great companies. Doesn't mean they won't be great stocks over the intermediate and long term," he said.

"You want to own these stocks, but don't be chasing them up here."

Maley zeroed in on Nvidia, saying the stock is significantly overbought and overpriced relative to the broader market based on the indicators he tracks.