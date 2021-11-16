Nearly half of all Americans expect to retire in debt, survey finds

Most people are used to living with debt. Retiring in the red is another story.

Maintaining enough cash on hand to cover recurring bills with interest is harder on a fixed income and adds another obstacle to the challenge of living comfortably.

And yet, 46% of all Americans expect to retire in debt, according to a survey by personal finance site MagnifyMoney.

"Debt can derail a lot of folks' retirement plans," said Ismat Mangla, MagnifyMoney's executive editor.

These days, older Americans owe more than ever before.

The total debt burden for Americans over age 70 increased 614% through 2021 from 1999, to $1.27 trillion, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.