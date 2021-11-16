UK software firm Blue Prism surges 10% on potential bidding war

LONDON — Shares of Blue Prism surged Tuesday after the British software company disclosed it received a takeover offer from U.S.-based tech firm SS&C Technologies Holdings, setting off a potential bidding war.

London-listed Blue Prism has already agreed a deal to go private in a nearly £1.1 billion ($1.47 billion) sale to American private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

But the company revealed on Tuesday that SS&C Technologies, a Windsor, Connecticut-based firm that sells financial services software, had submitted an offer of £12 per share for the company.

That's higher than the £11.25-a-share bid from Vista, and would give the company a slightly higher valuation of $1.56 billion based on its most recent outstanding share count.

"The Board is currently evaluating the SS&C Proposal with its financial adviser, Qatalyst Partners Limited," Blue Prism said in a statement Tuesday. "There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made by SS&C."

Blue Prism will adjourn a shareholder meeting on the Vista offer to explore the takeover approach from SS&C, the company said. The firm said management still believe the sale to Vista to be in the "best interest" of shareholders and recommends moving ahead with it.

"A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate," Blue Prism said.

Shares of Blue Prism surged as much as 10% on the news Tuesday.