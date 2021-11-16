Car lease ending soon? Another one may not be your best option

If you're nearing the end of your car lease, don't assume another one is your best option this time around.

While many consumers go from lease to lease — which puts them in a new vehicle every few years — the pandemic has upended the auto industry. This generally means the calculus has changed for whether another lease makes sense, experts say.

For starters, "the ability to get access to the car you want quickly isn't there," said Pat Ryan, founder and CEO of car-shopping app CoPilot. "You might be waiting three to six months for it."

An ongoing global shortage of microchips — key components needed for today's autos to operate — that began last year continues to impede manufacturers' production of new vehicles, which has translated into demand outpacing supply.

The average time a new vehicle sits on a dealer lot before being sold is 26 days, according to a forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Two years ago — before the pandemic hit — it was 62 days. An estimated 54% of vehicles were sold within 10 days of arriving at dealerships in October.

That supply imbalance has pushed the average amount paid for a new vehicle to about $44,000, according to the J.D. Power/LMC forecast. That's 19.3% higher than October 2020 when the transaction price averaged $36,887.