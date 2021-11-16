Child tax credit may plunge to $1,000 from $3,600 per kid after 2025

The child tax credit is poised to get a significant haircut by mid-decade, even if Democrats pass the most recent version of their $1.75 trillion social and climate plan.

Starting in 2026, the value of the tax break for parents would plunge by more than two-thirds relative to current law, to $1,000 per child from a maximum $3,600, if Congress doesn't intervene.

That possibility is due to key aspects of two laws: a 2017 tax law passed by the Republican-controlled Congress, and the American Rescue Plan passed in March by the current Democratic majority.

Both laws raised the credit's value (among other changes) — but only temporarily.

The 2017 law boosted it to $2,000 per child under 17 years old, up from $1,000. The American Rescue Plan enhanced it further for low- and middle-income parents: up to $3,000 per child under 18, and $3,600 for kids under 6.

The American Rescue Plan Act, a pandemic relief measure, only raised the value for 2021. The 2017 law, known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, raised it through 2025.

At that point in time, the value would fall to the level pre-Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. However, Congress won't necessarily let the tax credit revert to its $1,000 value.

"There's a long history of the child tax credit being expanded temporarily, and when the deadline hits it gets extended again," said Elaine Maag, a principal research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, who specializes in income-support programs for low-earning families. "So it's not clear to me we should assume the whole tax law will come back in."