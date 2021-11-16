China reportedly took control of an Italian military drone maker quietly

Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army honor guard perform the flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square on New Year's Day on January 1, 2021 in Beijing, China.

Two Chinese state firms took control of an Italian military drone maker more than three years ago via an offshore company — without the knowledge of authorities in Italy and Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

In July 2018, a company called Mars (HK) Information Technology bought a 75% stake in Italian drone maker Alpi Aviation for 4 million euros, or $4.6 million, the Journal reported. Mars also invested another 1.5 million euros in Alpi — an amount Italian police said was a significant overpayment, according to the report.

Mars started the process of transferring Alpi's technical and intellectual property to a new production site in China, the report said.

Italian authorities are investigating the 2018 deal, including whether Alpi should have notified the Italian government of the stake sale, as well as whether Alpi had transferred technology and started production in China, according to the report.

Police concluded that Mars was a shell company linked to two Chinese state-controlled firms, the Journal said.