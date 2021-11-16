Dr. Fauci says U.S. Covid cases need to fall below 10,000 a day to get to a 'degree of normality'

White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci gives his opening statement before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on "Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response" on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 4, 2021.

Covid-19 cases in the U.S. need to fall "well below 10,000" per day to achieve some semblance of pre-pandemic life, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated Tuesday.

The U.S. reported an average of nearly 83,500 new Covid cases every day over the last week, a 14% increase from the week before, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. Fauci said in an interview at the 2021 STAT Summit that Covid cases may need to fall as low as 3,300 per day for the nation to gain control over the virus.

Daily infections in the U.S. haven't been below 10,000 since March 2020.

"I think if we can get well below 10,000, I think that would be a level that I think would be acceptable to us to get back to a degree of normality," Fauci said. "But again, I have to warn the listeners, these are not definitive statements – these are just estimates."

Covid cases in the U.S. plateaued between 70,000 and 75,000 per day for almost three weeks before starting to rise again toward the end of last week. Fauci said cases stabilizing at that high a level was a sign that the nation had "really bad control" over the pandemic, noting that the U.S. could be "in for some trouble" heading into the winter without taking proper public health precautions.