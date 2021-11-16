Financial advisors struggle with putting their clients into cryptocurrencies

Real estate talking to couple and showing contact - wearing protective face mask FG Trade | E+ | Getty Images

Around five years ago, financial advisor Michael Bisaro started getting questions from some of his clients about bitcoin. "It was a murmur in the background," said Bisaro, president of StraightLine Group, a firm in Troy, Michigan, that came in No. 92 on CNBC's 2021 list of the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. These days, though, it's one of the most talked about assets at his company. "It's the topic du jour right now," he said. Despite that interest, though, Bisaro hasn't invested any of his clients' money in cryptocurrencies just yet. He worries the space could change too drastically in the near future. "Governments like being in control of money, and they're going to do everything they can to keep that control," he said. "They could easily issue their own digital dollar, and that could be a monstrous disruptor to these currencies."

Another barrier for Bisaro is how slow the financial services sector and Wall Street have been to create products that give people exposure to the digital assets. The first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund just became available last month, more than a decade after the advent of the coin. "The industry has clearly had trouble creating a regulated product that is filled with unregulated assets," he said. With the excitement of cryptocurrencies at a fever pitch and the discussion of their future growing more serious, financial advisors find themselves in an awkward and at times vulnerable position. On the one hand, they don't want to simply dismiss the innovation and risk appearing out-of-touch with the times while their clients' watch others reap big profits. On the other, so many unanswered questions, from regulatory to practical ones around even how to buy and hold the coins, remain outstanding. As a result, most advisors are sticking to the sidelines.

